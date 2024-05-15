NHM contract employees in Telangana push for regularisation

Over 17,000 contract employees working under Telangana’s National Health Mission (NHM) are advocating for the regularisation of their employment status. Despite their extensive service, they continue to lack permanent positions, voicing their frustration with the ongoing uncertainty. These NHM workers play a vital role in delivering vital medical services across urban and rural areas in the State.

Rama Rajesh Khanna, General Secretary of the NHM Contract and Outsourcing Employees Union, said that approximately 17,541 individuals across Telangana are involved in various crucial roles such as accounting, security, sanitation, support services, laboratory assistance, and ASHA work. The absence of regularisation exposes them to frequent salary delays, exacerbating their personal problems. “As of now, salaries for March and April remain outstanding for the workers,” Mr. Rajesh stated. “Funding distribution, with 60% from the Central government and 40% from the State, is supposed to occur every four months. However, due to inadequate funding, NHM employees encounter delays in receiving their salaries, underscoring the urgent need for robust financial support to ensure timely compensation,” he said.

Bala Subramanyam, the State vice-president of the union, expressed concerns regarding the implementation of Government Order (GO) 510, issued by the previous BRS administration. He noted that this order has created disparities, benefiting only specific cadres while leaving approximately 4,000 individuals across the State without justice. Mr. Subramanyam also highlighted the advocacy of female employees for 180 days of paid maternity leave to support their well-being during childbirth and early childcare responsibilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.