NHAI Standing Counsel to be part of UNESCO event in Italy
Standing Counsel of National Highways Authority of India Padma Rao Lakkaraju will be part of the five-day training programme on the importance of free speech to be organised by UNESCO in Siracusa, Italy, starting Monday.
The programme in joint collaboration of the International Association of Prosecutors, National Association of Attorneys General and Siracusa International Institute will deliberate on ‘Investigating and prosecuting crimes against journalists and the protection of freedom of expression’.
