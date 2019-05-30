NHAI has not sought permission to fell trees along highway: PCCF

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not sought permission of the Forest Department for axing over 1,200 old banyan and others trees lining the Hyderabad-Chevella Road for the purpose of road widening. “The district forest officer (DFO) concerned will take a call whenever the appropriate authority seeks permission for cutting the trees under the AP Water Land and Trees Act, 2002 (WALTA),” observed Telangana State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P.K. Jha.

The Head of Forest Force was in Adilabad inspecting development works in forests in Adilabad Circle when he spoke to The Hindu on different aspects, including the Chevella trees and WALTA 2002. It may be mentioned here that he was one of the architects of the Act, which is unique and comprehensive in nature. “The very first provision in WALTA advises avoiding the widening of roads by felling existing trees,” Mr. Jha pointed out.

“If tree cutting becomes inevitable we will find best ways of mitigation and the DFO will decide upon it,” he added, taking questions on the burning issue of the old trees being cut for road widening.Many groups of environment conscious people from in and around Hyderabad are protesting the move of the NHAI. Social media and messaging platforms are abuzz with their activity.

Sadhana Ramachander of the organisation, Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, wanted the government to shun the idea of cutting or translocating the trees. “In fact, the government should declare the road as a heritage road because of the old banyans,” she demanded.

“Some of the people who are against felling of trees have also met me. I have explained the position of the Forest Department in this regard,” the PCCF said.