NHAI asked to take up roadside plantation

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021 21:33 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the officials of the National Highways Authority of India to take up extensive plantation all along the stretch from Aramgarh (PNVR Expressway) to the connecting road of the international airport.

The Chief Secretary on Friday planted saplings as part of Harita Haaram and inspected the multi-level avenue plantation take up by the GHMC at Budvel on the road leading to the Shamshabad international airport. The officials concerned were directed to take up multi-colour and multi-layer avenue plantation on either side of the road to give green experience to people travelling on the stretch.

Advertising

Advertising