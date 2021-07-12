NGT to hear contempt plea on RLIS works on July 23

HYDERABAD

A contempt petition which was supposed to be taken up by Chennai bench of National Green Tribunal on Monday against “works on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) by the Andhra Pradesh government in violation of the tribunal orders” did not materialise as the counsel for AP government did not turn up.

The petition of Gavinolla Srinivas of Narayanpet district was posted for Monday on June 25.

According to information reaching here, Additional Advocate General of Telangana J. Ramachandra Rao submitted to the tribunal that the State government too had filed its own contempt petition in the matter. Krishna River Management Board and Ministry of Environment and Forests were supposed to file their reports on the issue but they too could not do so as the AP government did not facilitate the visit of a team of the river board to the worksite of RLIS.

The contempt petitions of Gavinolla Srinivas and Telangana government are now listed to be heard on July 23.