NGT suspends EC for Yadadri Thermal Power Station, but permits construction

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Green Tribunal, in its recent orders, imposed suspension on the environment clearance granted for the Yadadri Thermal Power Station under construction in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda district, citing ambiguity in terms of coal linkages and the distance of the project site from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

However, the apex green court has given nine months for the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation, the project proponent, to get the project reappraised by the Expert Appraisal Committee in the aspects cited, and obtain fresh clearance from the MoEF, during which the construction work for the power station may go on, provided that the plant is not installed and the project, not commissioned.

While dismissing the pleas by the appellant agency, Conservation Action Trust, related to the issue of Forest Clearance and conduct of public hearing, the apex green court however, found force in the submission that there was no specific document for the coal linkage, except some MoUs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5 x 800 mW Super Critical plant was initially pitched with a proposal to use imported coal blended with indigenous coal, and as per the Environmental Impact Assessment report submitted to the Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment & Forests, BHEL is developing the machinery and pollution control mechanism that will have to be adopted for the mix.

During the course of arguments, however, it was submitted before the court, that total indigenous coal was being opted for in view of the import restrictions imposed by the central government.

Considering the fact that the impact of the coal on the Ambient Air Quality would depend on the nature of coal used, the tribunal issued directions for further study in case 100 per cent indigenous coal is opted, and a reappraisal by the EAC.

Noting wide variation between the reports of Vimta Labs and the IICT with regard to mercury content in the coal, which had not been presented before the EAC, the tribunal commented that unless it is evaluated, a conclusion cannot be reached.

TSGENCO has also been directed to conduct the Ambient Air Quality Modelling and cumulative impact assessment, taking into account the impact in 25 kilometre radius.

Noting that the exact distance between the boundary of the project area and the Amrabad Tiger Reserve has been given neither in the report by the PCCF & Chief WIldlife Warden, nor in the EIA report, the bench noted that it was not possible to reach a conclusion as to whether a clearance from National Board for Wild Life is needed unless the distance is accurately measured.

The distance needs to be ascertained by TSGENCO in coordination with the PCCF &Chief Wildlife Warden, and if the same is within 10 kilometres of the default eco-sensitive zone, then wildlife clearance must be obtained, the court ruled.