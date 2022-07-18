NGT reprimands HMDA, RR Collector for non-compliance

Tribunal had sought clarity on alleged encroachment of the Mamasani Kunta in Gandipet

The National Green Tribunal has, through a recent order, rapped the HMDA and Ranga Reddy district Collector for failing to submit reports even after a year with regard to the alleged encroachment of the Mamasani Kunta in Gandipet.

Southern bench of the environmental apex court chaired by judicial member K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Koralapati, while hearing a petition filed by noted environmental activist from the city, Lubna Sarwat, expressed chagrin that its orders from a year ago have not been paid heed to by the two respondents in the case.

In the previous order, the tribunal had directed the HMDA and the project proponent and alleged encroacher Phoenix Spaces Private Limited, to furnish their objections to the affidavit filed by Ms. Sarwat, disputing the joint committee report filed earlier, giving clean chit to the construction company.

Further, the Collector of Ranga Reddy district has been directed to file a statement after verifying original revenue records prior to 1950, and produce extract of the original records and a copy of the village map showing the water body with its original extent and survey numbers.

The Collector has also been asked to submit his views on the Google map images produced by the petitioner showing the location and extent of the water body to support her claim that the lake and its channel were encroached upon.

In response to the order, only Phoenix Spaces Private Limited has filed its objections as directed, along with the documents. Other official respondents mentioned in the order have not filed the reports even after a year, despite successive adjournments.

Taking serious note of the non-compliance, the green court said this showed the lethargic attitude on part of the authorities.

“If such a lethargic attitude has been taken, then the encroachment will become a fait accompli and it will be regularised stating that no such water body is in existence and it is very difficult to restore the water body on account of the developments that had taken place,” the bench noted, reiterating the responsibility of the State in protecting the water body as per the Constitution.

Notwithstanding the prayer by the petitioner to issue orders for restoration of the lake in absence of the reports sought, the tribunal allowed more time for the government’s response up to August 17.

If the reports are not filed as directed, the officials concerned should appear in person before the Tribunal to show cause as to why action should not be taken against them as per the NGT Act, 2010, under relevant sections for non-compliance, the orders said.