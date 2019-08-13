NGT fines 3 units for polluting groundwater

Coming down heavily on three industrial units for polluting ground water, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed them to pay compensation to farmers. The industries are: Frigerio Conserva Allana Ltd, Alogle Road, Zaheerabad, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. Digwal, Kohir mandal and Sri Siddi Vinayaka Oil Mill, Zaheerabad.

One K. Lakshma Reddy of Zaheerbad had filed a petition before the NGT alleging untreated affluents discharged by these industries is adversely affecting the water quality, availability of ground water, and drinking water to inhabitants of the area around the units.

A report by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB,) and the District Collector confirmed that the units did cause the pollution, and their bank guarantees were forfeited.

Bank guarantee

“The mere forfeiture of bank guarantee was not enough to enforce the environment norms. The ‘polluter pays’ principle should be applied and prosecution as per mandate of the law. It was observed from the report that these industries had high pollution potential. In such circumstances, on the ‘precautionary principle,’ the TSPCB must undertake continuous monitoring even after norms are claimed to have been achieved,” read the order issued by NGT on August 8, 2019.

The TSPCB, in its report submitted to the NGT on July 15, 2019 confirmed that “shortcomings in compliance of the norms are continuing. Still temporary permission was given to start production activities”.

Compensation

“As regards to compensation, it is stated that compensation may be ₹1,000 per acre per year for dry land and ₹1,700 per acre per year for wet land,” read the report.

Further, “Fresh inspection needs to be carried out by a joint committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Chennai, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur and State PCB. The CPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. The committee may ascertain the present status of pollution caused in terms of the air, land and water and assess the compensation for the last five years which should be deterrent and adequate to recover the cost of restoration. The report may be furnished to this tribunal on or before October 30, 2019,” said the NGT.

Old rates

“The extent of pollution and compensation to be paid to farmers has to be decided by the District Collector. We have already forwarded the report to the Collector. The compensation of ₹ 1,000 per acre for dry land and ₹ 1,700 per acre for wet land are recommendations for paying compensation made in 2002 in regard to pollution that took place in the Patancheru area,” said an official from TSPCB.

Mr. Lakshma Reddy, who’s campaigning against pollution questioned on what basis permissions were given to the industries to operate. “Let the officials reveal the details of the NEERI report,” he added.