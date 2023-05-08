NGT directs Government to stop works of Gouravelli reservoir

May 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - SIDDIPET

In a serious development, the National Green Tribunal, Southern Region, Chennai, directed the Telangana Government to stop the works of Gouravelli reservoir immediately. It has also warned that any violation found would be viewed seriously.

Based on the complaint lodged by Baddam Bhaskar Reddy and others of Siddipet, the NGT heard arguments from both sides and passed the orders on May 4.

“The applicant herein states that despite the restrained order, even before obtaining the fresh EC for a change of scope, the project proponent has carried on the work. Mr. A. Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader, also submitted that it is only the patch work that is being carried on to overcome heavy rains. When it is mandated that any project which requires prior EC and a fresh EC required for a change of scope, the respondent authorities are carrying on the work, despite the fact that already this Tribunal had specifically directed them not to proceed with the work till such time they apply and obtain fresh EC. Further, the act of the respondent authorities is utter disregard to the order of this Tribunal,” observed Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana, Judicial Member and Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati, Expert member, in their order.

They further said in the order: “Therefore we have no hesitation to pass an order directing the respondent authorities to stop any kind of work, including the patch work falling within the scope of the project forthwith. Despite this order, if there is any violation found, it will be viewed seriously,” said the NGT in its order.

The mater was listed for May 25.

“The authorities are dismantling the houses in the villagers under Gouravelli reservoir despite recent orders by the NGT,” said Baddam Shankar Reddy, one of the oustees and brother of Mr Bhaskar Reddy.