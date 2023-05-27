NGT asks MoEF, GRMB to visit Sitammasagar, file report on project status

May 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Southern Zone Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Regional Director of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) based at Hyderabad as also the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to inspect the site of Sitammasagar multi-purpose project at Ammagaripalli in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to find whether work on it is in progress.

The tribunal passed the order earlier this week following a complaint lodged by applicants Tellam Naresh and Buram Laxminarayana in April third week, stating that the Irrigation Department of Telangana was continuing work on the project in violation of the orders of the tribunal passed in March. The applicants have furnished photographs on ongoing works on April 17 to 19 and on May 7 and 18 to 22 along with the details of latitude and longitude.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, judicial member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, of the tribunal observed that the project proponents were carrying out project works without securing environmental clearance. “As there is violation despite the restrained order, we want to know the actual status of the same”, they said in the May 23 order.

According to officials of Irrigation department, Sitammasagar was taken up as part of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project as a balancing reservoir and for generation of hydro-electricity with an irrigation potential of 6.74 lakh acres. The Sitammasagar would have storage capacity of 36.57 tmc ft and hydel generation capacity of 320 megawatt. While SRLIP has already obtained EC, appraisal of Sitammasagar for the purpose is in process.

The tribunal has ordered for site inspection of the project by the Regional Director of MoEF and a senior engineer with no less than the rank of a Superintending Engineer of the GRMB and for filing a detailed report pertaining to the construction work executed after its interim order of March 24. The tribunal also told the inspecting authorities give notice to the project proponent in advance about their visit to the site.

The matter is posted for July 12 for further hearing after the counsel appearing for the project proponent sought time.

