NGT asks CS to file affidavit on contempt matter of PRLIS

Joint panel, KRMB also asked to file reports by March 8

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Souther Zone Bench has directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to file an affidavit regarding the allegations made in the interlocutory application filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) for prosecuting those responsible for violation of the interim order of the tribunal.

During the virtual hearing of the combined case of PRLIS and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, which takes off from the main canal of the former, held on February 25 and orders on which were uploaded on the tribunal website on Thursday night, the Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member, and K. Satyagopal, Expert Member, observed that apart from individuals (engineers/officers) responsible for executing the work, it is the responsibility of the head of the government (Chief Secretary) to implement the directions issued by the Tribunal.

Further, the Bench observed that in case there are any lapses, it will tell upon the office (head of the government-Chief Secretary) for the consequences to follow.

The Bench heard the counsel appearing for original applicants D. Chandramouleswara Reddy and eight others and also the Advocate General appearing for AP, the original applicant of case filed against DLIS. It has noted that Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana has filed a counter affidavit in the interlocutory application filed by AP on PRLIS. Additional Advocate General appearing for Telangana wanted time to filed counter affidavit by the engineers executing PRLIS.

During the previous hearing the Bench directed the joint committee to file a report after considering allegations made in the interlocutory application for contempt filed by AP in case of PRLIS and also the nature of undertaking given by Telangana and also ascertain the nature of the work done by the engineers executing the project after the interim order passed by the Tribunal on October 29 last year, restraining Telangana from proceeding with the project. However, the joint committee has not filed its report so far.

Counsel appearing for Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) also wanted time to filed the report as directed by the tribunal during its previous hearing held on February 17. The Bench directed the engineers executing PRLIS to file their counter affidavit and the joint committee as also KRMB to file their reports by March 8 and posted the next hearing for March 9.