NGRI develops indigenous drone-based geographical survey system

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020 16:32 IST

They can be used for remote inaccessible areas as they are small and lightweight

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has developed a unique drone-based geophysical survey system based on in house design useful for mineral exploration, mapping of basement topography and also for aquifer mapping of different geological terrains.

Director V.M. Tiwari informed that besides the ground magnetic surveys, in recent times, heliborne or airborne magnetic surveys are frequently conducted using a magnetometer aboard or towed behind an aircraft or a helicopter. A magnetic system is required on ground to record variations.

The Drone — the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-based magnetic exploration system can provide an effective, fast and economical alternative as they are more versatile and economical compared to other aerial methods, such as manned aircraft and helicopters.

Also, they can be used for remote inaccessible areas as they are small and lightweight. As a pilot project, NGRI has used a lightweight and sensitive magneto-meter towed behind an indigenously developed UAV for acquisition of high-resolution magnetic data, explained the director.

It was tested near Yacharam off the Hyderabad–Nagarjunasagar road, about 51 km from Hyderabad and was flown at a speed of 5 metres/sec about 35 metres above the ground.

“The pilot has successfully demonstrated present study has successfully demonstrated the capability of UAV-Magnetic survey, which is cost effective, faster and reliable,” Dr. Tiwari said.

It is part of the ‘CSIR Mission Mode project on Drone based Electromagnetic and Magnetic System (DREAM) and the technology is to be used on a larger scale to map natural resources in the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh, he added.

CSIR-Director General Shankar C. Mande who, during the recent virtual diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute, remarked that this could be the game changer to know about the ground water availability for better management.

NGRI had earlier demonstrated that it is possible to do aquifer mapping of different geological terrains and had shown the depletion of water resources too with the help of satellite data.

Dr. Tiwari said the institute has 250 broadband seismic stations and has been preparing the earthquake risk hazard maps for various regions. Uttarakhand has incorporated it into the building code. It is also conducting research deep into the earth crust - about 3 km deep, to understand the plate movements of the Indian Sub-continent especially the Himalayas and Andaman's.

Principal scientific adviser Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, who had also participated in the anniversary celebrated virtually, wanted NGRI to contribute towards understanding the effects of climate change and biodiversity along with modelling of geological consequences of landslides, inundations and tsunamis in collaboration with other institutions.