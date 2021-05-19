NGOs set up help desk at TIMS to assist visitors

Five counsellors stationed on premises

A COVID-19 help desk was set up at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) by city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation, and Modern Architects for Rural India. The initiative is sponsored by Azim Premji Foundation.

A team of five counsellors will be present at the hospital and two volunteers at the entry triage to check for reports of patients and to facilitate admissions. Two more counsellors will be at a triage within the hospital. They would get a list of all the in-patient cases from the hospital. The counsellors will inform family members or attendants about the health status of the patients. They will also facilitate movement of essential items to patients admitted in the hospital.

“A counsellor will offer counselling services to deceased patients’ attendants and help them with the process, which is an area considered sensitive and important from the patient’s family perspective,” informed a press note.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari from Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) said t with help desks across all COVID government centres in Hyderabad, intra hospital availability of beds and movement of patients is being streamlined. The help desk works from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HHF runs help desk services at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, District Hospital in King Koti, and Government General and Chest Hospital.