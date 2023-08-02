HamberMenu
NGO urges for special package of ₹25,000 crore for SCB after merger

August 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO operating within the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), has presented a comprehensive agenda to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing crucial matters following the decision to merge the cantonment into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In their letter to the Chief Minister, the NGO emphasised the importance of designating the cantonment as a separate circle within GHMC’s jurisdiction. Additionally, they proposed the implementation of a special development package of ₹25,000 crore to be utilised for the enhancement of the cantonment area over a period of 10 years. The NGO urged the government to announce a 2BHK housing scheme specifically tailored for those currently residing on vacant lands in the area and a recommendation was put forth to reduce property registration charges from 11% to 7.5%.

Other significant demands include construction of educational institutions, medical centres, parks, indoor stadiums, and an IT corridor. The people of Secunderabad Cantonment Board have been denied these facilities for several decades now and request the government to plan the development in the area on a par with the development undertaken in Hyderabad, said General Secretary Sanki Ravinder Babu.

