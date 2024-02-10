ADVERTISEMENT

NGO performs last rites of former priest in Hyderabad

February 10, 2024 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), a non-governmental organisation focussing on healthcare, said its staff performed the last rites of a former priest who fell on hard times.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mujtaba Askari, managing trustee, HHF, said M. Krishnamacharyulu was found last December at Osmania General Hospital. He was brought to a care home of the NGO at Chandrayangutta.

“Mr. Krishnamacharyulu was looking after his mother who died a month ago. He, too, was undergoing treatment at the hospital. It was here that we found him. Unfortunately, he died recently. He had no family here, so we got in touch with his niece in Bengaluru, who gave us the go-ahead to perform the last rites. The niece told us that he used to work as a priest,” Mr. Askari said. He was cremated at Punjagutta.

He also shared a letter the organisation wrote to the president of Hindu Smashana Vatika Katikapari Sangham Panjagutta, requesting that cremation be done as per Hindu rituals.

