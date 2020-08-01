NGO donates flasks to transgender patient

On Bakrid morning, a Hyderabad-based NGO received peculiar request: a transgender woman with COVID-19 admitted at Gandhi Hospital was in need of a thermos flask to get partial relief from constant cough. The 36-year-old transgender woman who suffers from HIV-AIDS too tried to get the flasks through friends or acquaintances but could not. Members of Helping Hand Foundation, who are involved in assisting COVID-19 patients and suspects, gave her two flasks.
A resident of Hyderabad, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 26 and was under home quarantine. After suffering from health complications due to HIV, she got admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Friday. However, she was constantly coughing. During home quarantine, she used to boil water and consume it.
Trustee of the NGO Mujtaba Hasan Askari said that they received a request from a well-wisher that the patient was in need of a thermos flask.
“One of our volunteers went to deliver two flasks with hot water. After facing some resistance from cops, the volunteer was allowed. This simple act of kindness in these trying times of pandemic bought a smile back to her. We promised to get the flask refilled with hot water everyday as long as she needs it,” Mr Askari said.
“I received two flasks from them. It will help get some relief from cough,” she said.
