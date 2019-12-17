NGO does its bid for the library movement

Supplementing the efforts of the district administration to foster the habit of reading among schoolchildren, Patashala Grandhalayam, an NGO, donated a diverse range of books to as many as 21 government high schools in the district.

Collector R V Karnan along with Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah handed over the books, donated by the NGO, to the headmasters/headmistresses of a total of 21 State-run schools at a function held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Karnan said the key intervention of making informative and inspirational books available to schoolchildren will go a long way in rekindling interest in book reading and helping children discover the joy of reading. He exhorted the school staff to encourage students to read books on varied themes including science and technology, literature and culture, biographies of distinguished personalities to enable them explore the wealth of knowledge enshrined in them.

This will prove immensely beneficial for students to excel in their academic and career pursuits, he noted. Mr Venkata Veeraiah lauded the efforts of the district administration to equip the State-run schools with a rich collection of books and nurture book reading culture among students in association with various NGOs.

He praised the TANA Foundation, the Gurudakshina Foundation, the Chethana Foundation, the Mallela Savitri Trust and the PMR Trust for supporting the cause of free distribution of books to the government schools in the district.

District Educational Officer Madanmohan, Patashala Grandhalayam representatives K Sambasiva Rao, M Narasimha Rao, V Narendra Swarup and V Rammohan Rao were present.