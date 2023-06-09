HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NFC-Kota plant’s first fuel bundle handed over to NPCIL

June 09, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

NFC-Kota in Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata, the greenfield project of Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) for meeting the fuel requirements of the forthcoming 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR), has handed over its first fuel bundle to chairman and managing director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), according to chief executive Komal Kapoor.

He told a gathering at an event at Dr. Homi Bhabha Convention Centre, that the company had attained self-reliance in fuel production with recent developments, including indigenisation of a variety of equipment, development of state-of-the-art automated machining centres and manufacture and supply of special tubes for the strategic applications of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Chairman of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) Dinesh Kumar Shukla was the chief guest and Sanjay Kumar Jha of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) was the guest of honour. Mr. Shukla congratulated NFC for its sustained production activities and performance over the years. He also highlighted its vital role in the nuclear power programme of the country. Mr. Jha said NFC’s imprint could be found in defence and space programmes. A compendium highlighting the major achievements of NFC over the past five decades was released on the occasion.

NFC has a comprehensive manufacturing cycle from ore to core, entailing processing of both uranium and zirconium streams under the same roof. Its specialty is in manufacturing of nuclear fuel bundles for PHWR, boiling water reactors (BWR) and fast breeder reactors; reactor core components; various tubes; high purity special materials; and others, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.