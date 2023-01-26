Next Vande Bharat Express likely towards Tirupati

January 26, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) will most likely have the second Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati within the next couple of months with the Secunderabad station notified as the main coach maintenance depot for the train.

The primary coaching depot will be undergoing a major infrastructure overhaul for a complete check of the train from overhead electric line to the undercarriage including a pit line for a thorough inspection of the 20-24-coach-length train in the process.

The engineering staff to service the indigenously built semi-high speed train will be taken to Chennai or New Delhi for training as has been sounded by the Railway Board. Two other coaching depots – in Kacheguda railway station and Tirupati railway station are also in the line for upgradation to handle these trains.

But, senior officials are not so sure if two more Vande Bharat train sets for the proposed Kacheguda-Bengaluru and Secunderabad-Pune routes will be allotted to the region at one go. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the eighth Vande Bharat between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam earlier this month pointed out that two new train sets were being released each month. Hence, it is more likely the next train set or the ninth Vande Bharath may be allotted to East Coast Railway headquartered in Bhubaneshwar.

Secunderabad-Tirupati could be the next one in line considering the special focus of the railways in developing the station and the brand new express could be another alternative means of transport, albeit at a higher fare, for scores of pilgrims thronging the hill town, observe senior officials.

With the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat being serviced in Visakhapatnam, the Tirupati train, when launched will be serviced at Secunderabad coach depot. Same goes with coach maintenance facilities at Kacheguda though it is not known if the Bengaluru-bound proposed Vande Bharat will be ‘inter-city, day-time and all-seater express’ like all other such trains running across the country or an exception will be made to run it during the night.

Or, could it be that the upcoming new Vande Bharat sleeper coach train will be introduced on this route? Senior officials also wonder if the current day-time inter-city of Shatabdi Express running between Pune and Secunderabad, will be replaced with a Vande Bharat express or will an alternate route of Secunderabad-Nagpur route be considered?