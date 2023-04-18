Next two services of Bharat Gaurav pilgrimage special train fully booked

April 18, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR on Tuesday announced more services of ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’ covering pilgrimage destinations of Puri, Kasi and Ayodhya in April and May in view of the overwhelming demand from pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

However, seats for the next trip or the third service on April 29 and the fourth service on May 13 have been booked fully. As for the 5th trip on May 27, tickets are currently available only for 3AC and II sleeper coaches.

The second 100% booked service of the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra/Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train began its journey from Secunderabad on Tuesday.

IRCTC is providing end-to-end services for pilgrims travelling by the train, including transport; accommodation; catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (both on-board and off-board); tour guides, security (with CCTV cameras installed in all coaches); public announcement facility in all coaches; and IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

The tour entails visiting important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over eight nights/nine days. The train comprises both AC and Non-AC coaches, said a press release.