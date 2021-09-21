‘Next poll will be between BJP and TRS’

HYDERABAD

21 September 2021 22:33 IST

People want development-oriented govt: Prakash Javadekar

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the next Assembly elections would be a straight fight between his party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The cadre should not rest for the next two years till the “corrupt and single family government is ousted,” he said and exuded confidence of the BJP forming next government with the ‘support of people’.

Participating in a public meeting on the 25th day of TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Nizamsagar crossroads in Kamareddy, he said the ‘overwhelming people’s support’ to the padayatra was proof that people of Telangana wanted a change and development-oriented government”.

People had the confidence in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state leadership, he said and charged that the TRS Government foundation itself was based on “falsehoods” with not a single promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled, be it farmers’ loans waiver, jobs, double bedroom houses for poor, three acres land to Dalits or unemployment allowance to youth.

Advertising

Advertising

“Telangana people are now repenting voting TRS to power. Over one lakh government employees have retired during the last seven years but not a single vacancy has been filled,” he said. He was astonished that Mr. Rao ran the government from his residence and farm house without going to the Secretariat. The Government which is for CM’s kith and kin alone, with welfare of people neglected, should be dethroned. Lives of many people could have been saved if the Government had implemented the Ayushman Bharat health insurance during the COVID outbreaks, said Mr. Javadekar.

Sanjay warning

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, having completed 300 km of padayatra, continued to target Mr. Rao and warned against putting the farming community in a state of despair with threats of not purchasing the produce, be it paddy or maize. “The Centre had agreed to purchase 60 lakh tonnes of paddy but the government is unable to purchase 20 lakh tonnes,” he alleged.

Dharni portal had become an albatross around farmers’ necks with no new passbooks being issued and no crop loans made available. Both TRS and Congress were trying to divert attention from his successful ‘yatra’ by rising the drug issue, he claimed. District chief T. Aruna, senior leaders Manohar Reddy and N.V. Subash were present.