Next phase of Palle Pragathi from Jan. 2

First phase progress to be presented to people

The second-phase of ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme would be conducted from the coming January 2 to 11.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Friday that the focus of the second phase would be on establishing nurseries, community burial grounds and dumping yards and also construction of rainwater harvesting pits in every house in all the 12,751 gram panchayats.

He reviewed the action plan for implementation of the programme with Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao, CEO of SERP Pausumi Basu, zilla parishad CEOs, district panchayat officers and other officials concerned. The Minister stated that the government had increased the cost of constructing the community burial ground (‘vaikuntha dhaamam’) to ₹12 lakh from ₹10 lakh and that of dumping yards to ₹2.5 lakh.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda districts in the matter of establishing burial grounds, dumping yards and rainwater harvesting pits. Mr. Raghunandan Rao stated that the second phase of Palle Pragathi would being with conduct of gram sabhas on January 2, where the progress of works taken up in the first phase would be informed to people.

