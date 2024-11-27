 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Next gen poultry vaccine for Marek’s disease launched 

Published - November 27, 2024 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A next generation poultry vaccine for Marek’s disease in the country, was launched by Biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The image is used for representative purposes only.

A next generation poultry vaccine for Marek’s disease in the country, was launched by Biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a next generation poultry vaccine for Marek’s disease in the country.

The product represents a breakthrough in vaccine engineering and recommended for in-ovo vaccination of 18 to 19-day-old embryonated chicken eggs and one-day old chickens to protect against the virulent Marek’s disease, the company said in a release on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The vaccine offers enhanced protection through an innovative controlled attenuation process, delivering right balance between safety and efficacy. Marek’s disease remains a significant challenge in Indian poultry with outbreaks continuing despite widespread vaccination efforts. The vaccine addresses this gap with a groundbreaking serotype-1 construct vaccine, offering an ideal balance of safety and efficacy against the most virulent strains, it said.

The vaccine offers a cost-effective solution for poultry owners, Boehringer Ingelheim India Country Head-Animal Health Vinod Gopal said.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:17 pm IST

