July 16, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Twenty-two gates of the Laxmi barrage of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was lifted to release flood water this morning. Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Pranahita and Godavari resulted in heavy inflows. Despite the ongoing war of words between Congress and BRS over 24x7 power supply to farming in the State, deficient rainfall results in a huge increase in energy consumption in Telangana in the Kharif season as farmers depend on drawing groundwater to sustain crops, and transplantation of paddy. The State has already recorded 40 million units increase in day-wise energy consumption this month. Not more than 50% of the toppers in the State Engineering entrance exam opt for colleges in Telangana. As the first phase of choosing colleges ended officials revealed that 500 among the top 1,000 rankers stayed away from the process indicating that they would choose IITs or NITs. Even those who applied might not stay back finally.

