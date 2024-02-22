ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-wed groom and father-in-law killed in road mishap, bride escapes with injuries

February 22, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-married couple, both software engineers, met with an accident about a week after their marriage on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. The groom and his father-in-law, who is a Sub-Inspector of AP police, and their driver were killed in the mishap. The bride is undergoing treatment, said the police.

Police said that 27-year-old Pavan Sai and 26-year-old Namburi Anusha got married on February 15. “Both families were in Hyderabad for a lunch gathering. While heading back home on Wednesday evening, the couple and the bride’s father, Namburi Venkataramana, an SI with the N Racharla police of Nandyal aged about 55, were in a car along with their driver Chandra,” said the police.

The police suspect that Chandra might have dozed off at the wheel and crashed the car into a tree on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway in Mahabubnagar at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The impact was such that Pavan Sai, Venkataramana and Chandra succumbed on the spot. Anusha sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local private hospital,” added the police. The Mahabubnagar police booked a case and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. 

