Newly-wed couple found dead in Uppal 

A couple, who had a love marriage just four months ago, was found dead at their rented house at Srinagar Colony in Ramanthapur on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Sai Goud, 30, and Navaneetha, 28. According to the police, Navaneetha’s brother went to their house to check on them early in the morning and found them hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to sources, she last spoke to her sister at around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, and since then her phone was switched off.

Police suspected frequent arguments between the couple over alcoholism and financial problems that led to the extreme step.

Uppal police have launched a probe.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: 040 – 6620 2000.)