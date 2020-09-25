Telangana

Newly-married Telangana youth kidnapped, killed by wife’s kin

Hemanth’s wife, Avanti Reddy (centre) and his parents waiting outside the Osmania General Hospital.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year-old interior designer was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wife’s family with the help of hired assassins on Thursday at Sadasivpet of Sangareddy district in Telangana.

Fourteen people, including the girl’s parents, maternal uncles, cousin, and aunts, were arrested by the Gachibowli police in connection with the case, while four others are at large.

The youth, Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar from the Vysya community, fell in love with D. Avanthi Reddy 23, around four years ago. On June 11, they got married at the Sub-Registrar office, Quthbullapur, against the wishes of her family.

Annoyed by the marriage, Avanthi’s parents Laxma Reddy and Archana, along with her maternal uncle Guduru Yugandhar Reddy decided to eliminate Hemanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarlu said.

