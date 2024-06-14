Newly elected MLCs take oath

The newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) , Naveen Reddy and Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) took oath on Thursday in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naveen Kumar Reddy was elected as MLC from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency while Mr. Naveen Kumar was elected as the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Naveen Reddy, who was elected from the BRS party, said he is dedicating the victory to Telangana martyrs. He said he was elected from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s native district, indicating that BRS was still strong in the district.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy, former BRS Ministers were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.