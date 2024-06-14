ADVERTISEMENT

Newly elected MLCs take oath

Published - June 14, 2024 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) , Naveen Reddy and Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) took oath on Thursday in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Mr. Naveen Kumar Reddy was elected as MLC from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency while Mr. Naveen Kumar was elected as the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Naveen Reddy, who was elected from the BRS party, said he is dedicating the victory to Telangana martyrs. He said he was elected from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s native district, indicating that BRS was still strong in the district.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy, former BRS Ministers were among those present.

