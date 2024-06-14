GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newly elected MLCs take oath

Published - June 14, 2024 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) , Naveen Reddy and Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) took oath on Thursday in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Mr. Naveen Kumar Reddy was elected as MLC from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency while Mr. Naveen Kumar was elected as the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Naveen Reddy, who was elected from the BRS party, said he is dedicating the victory to Telangana martyrs. He said he was elected from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s native district, indicating that BRS was still strong in the district.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy, former BRS Ministers were among those present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.