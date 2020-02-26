Telangana

Newly-elected DCCB, DCMS directors shifted

To remain in ‘camp’ until elections for the post of chairperson

The newly-elected directors of the Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS), all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), were shifted to an unknown destination in a bus on Tuesday.

They will remain in the ‘camp’ until the election to the post of chairperson to both the cooperative organisations though the name of the appointee will be sent in a sealed cover by the party high command.

All the director posts were filled up through unanimous elections earlier in the day. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and MLAs Jogu Ramanna of Adilabad, G. Vittal Reddy of Mudhole and Athram Sakku of Asifabad, ensured that only single nominations were filed.

Of the 20 directors that needed to be elected for the DCCB, two from the SC category in the B category posts could not be filled up.

The remaining 18 directors of the DCCB and 10 of DCMS were bundled in a bus by leaders led by the Forest Minister.

