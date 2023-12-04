Newly-elected BRS MLAs meet KTR in Hyderabad, KCR at Erravelli

December 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - hyderabad

The newly-elected MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), senior leaders of the party and the candidates who contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully met at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here on Monday with working president K.T. Rama Rao chairing the meeting.

According to the party leaders, the meeting has expressed gratitude to the people for giving the opportunity to govern the State for two consecutive terms and for giving good numbers this time to be an effective Opposition. Mr. Rama Rao congratulated the newly-elected MLAs and felt that it could win respectable number of seats this time in spite of the anti-incumbency factor, thanks to the good work done during the last nine-and-a-half years.

He stated that he would be available at the party office regularly for the party leaders and people and expressed confidence that BRS would don the role of the Opposition effectively. The BRS government was able to take up several novel welfare measures and development programmes during the two terms, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao told the meeting that he and other leaders had been getting messages continuously from a cross-section of the society that they were not expecting such a result as the government had put in some good work. He stated that an extended meeting of the party would be held soon to discuss the future course of action.

Later, the MLAs, some MLCs and party leaders went to the farmhouse of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Erravelli village in Siddipet district for an informal meet. Those who could not make it to the meeting in Hyderabad including C. Malla Reddy, D. Sudheer Reddy and M. Rajasekhar Reddy went directly to the party chief’s farmhouse.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have discussed about the Assembly election results and complimented the newly-elected MLAs.

