Newly-appointed TPCC chief Mahesh Goud meets Kharge

Published - September 13, 2024 10:04 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
The newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud (second from left) met with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday.

The newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud (second from left) met with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday (September 12, 2024), and thanked him for giving an opportunity to serve the party. Mr. Goud said that Mr. Kharge asked him to ensure there was proper coordination within the party and that he should strive to improve the party numbers by next election. Making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister was the sole motive of all Congress workers, he said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud is the fourth TPCC president

Published - September 13, 2024 10:04 am IST

