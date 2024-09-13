Newly-appointed TPCC chief Mahesh Goud meets Kharge

Newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday (September 12, 2024), and thanked him for giving an opportunity to serve the party. Mr. Goud said that Mr. Kharge asked him to ensure there was proper coordination within the party and that he should strive to improve the party numbers by next election. Making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister was the sole motive of all Congress workers, he said.