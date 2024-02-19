Newborn kidnapped in Karimnagar rescued within 24 hours, two including a woman arrested

February 19, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A three-day-old baby girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) centre in Karimnagar on Sunday, was rescued by the Karimnagar two-town police in the early hours of Monday, in less than 24 hours of the incident.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police traced the baby to Takkallapalli village in Peddapalli district and rescued her.

A meticulous scrutiny of the clues obtained from the CCTV visuals at the MCH centre and coordinated efforts by multiple teams of police led to the arrest of the accused – M. Kavitha alias Padma (35) and Jaggam Raju (75) a ‘homeopathic’ practitioner of Jammikunta.

Police sources said Kavitha, who reportedly underwent a miscarriage a few months ago two years after her marriage, consulted Jaggam Raju for treatment.

She reportedly underwent treatment for a few weeks, but failed to conceive. As per Jaggam Raju’s ‘advice’, she allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap a newborn baby, police said.

Nirmala, wife of Manoj, a migrant labourer from Bihar, delivered a baby girl at the MCH centre on Friday.

On February 18, Kavitha walked into the MCH Centre and allegedly took the baby from a boy, a close relative of Manoj, while the latter was away, on the pretext of vaccination.

She travelled to Jammikunta by bus and showed the baby to Jaggam Raju before returning home along with the baby, police added. Kavitha and Jaggam Raju were booked under Sections 363, 363-A, 365 of the IPC and arrested.

