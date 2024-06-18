ADVERTISEMENT

Newborn boy dies in stray dog attack in Mahabubabad 

Published - June 18, 2024 06:55 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

A reportedly rabid dog dragged away an infant who was left unattended outside the house

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 45-day-old boy, who was attacked by a stray dog in Madipalle village of Thorrur mandal in the district, succumbed to his injuries at the government-run MGM Hospital in Warangal on Monday night. 

According to sources, the child’s mother, Renuka, daughter of Nakirekanti Muttaiah and Uppalamma from Madipalle village, had left her infant on a cot outside their house while she went inside to cook. A stray dog, reportedly rabid, dragged away the unattended infant and mauled it. The child was rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. 

Renuka is married to Venkanna of Chetla Mupparam village in Nellikuduru mandal. The incident cast a pall of gloom over the village.

