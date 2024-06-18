GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newborn boy dies in stray dog attack in Mahabubabad 

A reportedly rabid dog dragged away an infant who was left unattended outside the house

Published - June 18, 2024 06:55 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 45-day-old boy, who was attacked by a stray dog in Madipalle village of Thorrur mandal in the district, succumbed to his injuries at the government-run MGM Hospital in Warangal on Monday night. 

According to sources, the child’s mother, Renuka, daughter of Nakirekanti Muttaiah and Uppalamma from Madipalle village, had left her infant on a cot outside their house while she went inside to cook. A stray dog, reportedly rabid, dragged away the unattended infant and mauled it. The child was rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. 

Renuka is married to Venkanna of Chetla Mupparam village in Nellikuduru mandal. The incident cast a pall of gloom over the village.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.