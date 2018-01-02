Telangana

New Year-eve celebrations peaceful in Nizamabad

Police officers celebrating New Year by cutting a cake at midnight in Nizamabad.   | Photo Credit: K_V_RAMANA

Hotels and restaurants brim with revellers

The New Year-eve and New Year celebrations across the erstwhile undivided district went off peacefully and people welcomed year 2018 with much gaiety and fervour. All sections of the society greeted each other.

Police made elaborate bandobust arrangements to prevent any untoward incident throughout the night. Drink and drive prevention was intensified by deploying a large number of police personnel at all important junctions in all towns. With the police cautioning people beforehand, everyone was on high alert to avoid the drink and drive incidents.

All hotels, bars and restaurants were crowded with families and individuals on the eve of the New Year. A couple of restaurants in the town held special bash with orchestra and other cultural programmes.

Led by Commissioner of Police Kartikeya the police officers cut cakes and distributed among the staff members exchanging greetings at the Commissioner’s camp office.

Additional CPs A. Ram Reddy and M. Sreedhar Reddy and ACP M. Sudharshan were among those present. People lined up before the temples to offer special prayers in the morning.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 9:02:35 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

