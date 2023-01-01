ADVERTISEMENT

New Year day sees huge congregation of devotees at temples

January 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees throng at Birla temple to offer prayers on New Year’s Day in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

All the temples in Telangana were crowded with devotees wanting to invoke God’s blessings on the first day of the New Year.

The occasion also assumed significance not only because it was a Sunday but the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi will be celebrated on Monday. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours for devotees in queue to reach the altar of the deity at Yadagirigutta shrine.

For those buying tickets for special darshan, the time taken was one-and-a-half hours. The temple opened in the early hours and closed late in the night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Birla Mandir, Chllkur Balaji temple and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temples at Himayatnagar and Jubilee Hills and Bhadrakali temple in Warangal also witnessed huge rush. The Bhadradri temple also saw a huge turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US