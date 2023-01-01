New Year day sees huge congregation of devotees at temples

January 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

All the temples in Telangana were crowded with devotees wanting to invoke God’s blessings on the first day of the New Year.

The occasion also assumed significance not only because it was a Sunday but the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi will be celebrated on Monday. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours for devotees in queue to reach the altar of the deity at Yadagirigutta shrine.

For those buying tickets for special darshan, the time taken was one-and-a-half hours. The temple opened in the early hours and closed late in the night.

The Birla Mandir, Chllkur Balaji temple and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temples at Himayatnagar and Jubilee Hills and Bhadrakali temple in Warangal also witnessed huge rush. The Bhadradri temple also saw a huge turnout.