HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Year day sees huge congregation of devotees at temples

January 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees throng at Birla temple to offer prayers on New Year’s Day in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Devotees throng at Birla temple to offer prayers on New Year’s Day in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

All the temples in Telangana were crowded with devotees wanting to invoke God’s blessings on the first day of the New Year.

The occasion also assumed significance not only because it was a Sunday but the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi will be celebrated on Monday. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours for devotees in queue to reach the altar of the deity at Yadagirigutta shrine.

For those buying tickets for special darshan, the time taken was one-and-a-half hours. The temple opened in the early hours and closed late in the night.

The Birla Mandir, Chllkur Balaji temple and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temples at Himayatnagar and Jubilee Hills and Bhadrakali temple in Warangal also witnessed huge rush. The Bhadradri temple also saw a huge turnout.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.