New Year brings good tidings to TT star

His graph continues to rise. The Hyderabadi S. Fidel R. Snehit, the paddler who has been making news for all the right reasons, has achieved what no one else from the State could so far – career best world ranking of 64 (under-18) in table tennis.

It may be mentioned here that the 17-year-old was the one from Telangana to win an international title when he clinched the honours in the 2017 Jordan Open.

The ITTF world rankings that were out on Tuesday suggest that Snehit, India no. 2 in junior boys section, went from ranking 88 to 64 picking 1,230 points in the under-18 category this year.

And Snehit credits his latest achievement to his mentor and coach Raman, former national champion. “I thank Raman sir and my coach in Hyderabad Somnath Ghosh for helping me achieve this. I will work really hard to keep improving as this cannot be the end of it all,” says a visibly-pleased young champion. He currently trains at Raman TT High Performance Academy in Chennai.

Snehit also thanked the Telangana State TT Association, especially its Secretary P. Prakash Raju and Hyderabad District Association President A. Narasimha Rao for their support. “It’s important to mention the support from my Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan principal C. Ramadevi, vice principal Sashikala and other teachers, as they have given me the freedom to balance both academics and table tennis,” he explained.

There are only two other Indians ranked higher than Snehit – world no. 18 Manav Thakkar and world no. 47 Manush Shah. But that is because of the great support that they get from the Gujarat State government as it completely funds their exposure trips to international events.

“I could not have asked for a more inspirational start to the New Year and I hope to do well at the higher levels,” signed off a confident Snehit.