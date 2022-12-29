New Year bash after two years

December 29, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The New Year celebrations on Saturday night will have an extra jubilation this time as they will take place after a gap of two years post the COVID pandemic.

Being a weekend, people wanting to ring in the New Year are expected to freak out with free-flowing drinks and entertainment to relive the occasion that they had missed twice. In all, they could expect to chill out with wildest celebrations and electrifying stage performance by artistes. The celebrations, however, will come under close watch by police at bars, pubs and entertainment centres at multiplexes.

Like in the past, the police will close Necklace Road, PVNR Expressway, Outer Ring Road and all flyovers in the city to prevent accidents. The Traffic Police will be on roads throughout the night with breath analysers and barricades. Also, women police will be deployed in large numbers this time as there were several instances of women drivers picking up quarrels with the uniformed men in drunken condition, a senior officer said.

Event organisers are working out various packages and offering discounts to woo buyers with DJ, live band, drink and lavish food at convention centres and resorts. The advertisements of offer have already made their way to websites. Clubs will host events for their members with extra fee depending on the number of family members who turn out. Pop singers and film song singers are being contacted by a number of organisers. Many of them are also hired from outstation, a club manager said.

The organisers will have to take police permission for conducting the events and Excise permission at a licence fee to serve liquor. The Excise department has made arrangements to meet the demand not only from event organisers but also clubs and retail market. The government has allowed shops to be kept open till midnight and bars and pubs till 1 a.m. Party freaks can join the revelry on ‘Book My Show’ platform at places of their choice. Artist MKSHFT will perform with his live band at Novotel near Airport.