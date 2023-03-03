New wing to exclusively focus on CCTVs’ role in maintaining law and order

March 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An exclusive wing headed by an Additional DCP-rank officer will now take care of all things related to CCTVs and ensure their role in effective law and order in Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate limits.

The special wing called D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation), Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Friday said, was set up to deal with CCTV camera and drone repairs, projects and execution.

It will be divided into four sub-wings. An independent third party audit will also be carried out across the city to identify grey areas, working condition of existing CCTVs and crucial spots lacking surveillance.

Mr. Anand said that public awareness on the importance of CCTVs in crime prevention and detection was important.

While addressing Additional DCPs and higher rank officers in a review meeting on Friday, Mr. Anand deliberated on a range of administrative and people’s safety issues such as reorganisation of Hyderabad City Police, CCTV projects and targets for Station House Offices and DCPs for new CCTV installations, pending arrests, investigations, FSL reports and charge-sheets.

Expressing satisfaction at the response to online amusement licencing system, which saw 1,183 applications in the last few weeks, he said that more services through IT, for example Arms licence, would be made convenient for users.

He asked officers to effectively use the ‘Fitcop app’ for health and well-being of police staff, and stressed on awareness about cardiopulmonary resuscitation.