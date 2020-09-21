New walking track along Lakkaram tank to open soon

KHAMMAM

21 September 2020 22:16 IST

A dedicated walking track laid along the newly developed mini-tank bund adjacent to the Lakkaram tank here is getting ready for inauguration soon.

Developed amid lush green surroundings, the nearly 2-km track, tentatively named as Walkers’ Paradise, is likely to be thrown open for walkers next month, sources in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) said. The new facility encompassing an open gym in its vicinity is likely to prove beneficial for the fitness enthusiasts, mainly the morning walkers. The KMC is contemplating to collect nominal entry fee to ensure proper maintenance of the walking track and its picturesque environs, sources added.

The area surrounding the Lakkaram tank, mainly the 2.6 km circular shaped tank bund around the rejuvenated water body, has been transformed into a green lung space following implementation of a beautification plan under the “Clean and Green Khammam” initiative of the KMC.

Meanwhile, the Khammam walkers’ paradise club membership drive began in the town on Sunday. Those interested can register their names as members of the walkers’ club by paying the prescribed yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly nominal fee at Sardar Patel stadium here between 7 am and 10 am on all working days, KMC sources added.