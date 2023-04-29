New ‘village bus officers’ to encourage use of TSRTC bus services

April 29, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing a novel concept to connect with passengers better by appointing Village Bus Officers (VBOs). These VBOs, who can be conductors, drivers or controllers, and those in similar roles, will be selected from the respective village to which they belong, and will be tasked with liaising with village residents, and understanding, and meeting their transport needs

According to an official document, each VBO will be appointed to take charge of up to five villages. The VBOs are required to regularly engage with the residents and apprise the TSRTC management of their requirements.

The VBOs will play a vital role in gathering important information from the residents about the understanding of frequency of bus services, their timings, the need for new routes, and the possibility of deciding new routes, if the need arises. They will visit these villages once a fortnight and submit their understanding of issues to the management.

This new initiative is expected to strengthen the TSRTC’s relationship with the public and ensure better transport connectivity in the region.

Apart from this, newly appointed VBOs are encouraged to seek information from the village residents about upcoming marriages, and religious and social functions. They are then required to encourage village residents to use TSRTC buses for their transportation needs during these events.

To ensure that the residents are aware of all the schemes provided by TSRTC, the VBOs will be responsible for publicising them. The VBOs will be required to inform the residents about the various benefits and discounts offered by TSRTC.

The TSRTC management has announced that VBOs will receive a ‘special allowance’ of ₹300 in addition to their regular salary. This move is intended to motivate the VBOs and encourage them to work efficiently. Further, performance of every VBO will be assessed every quarter and the best VBO will be felicitated.

VBOs will be allowed to display their new designation — Village Bus Officer, and in case of the Greater Hyderabad Zone, Ward Bus Officer (WBO) — at their respective residences.