New U.S. Consul General takes charge

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 13, 2022 20:35 IST

The newly-appointed US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson.

The newly-appointed Consul General of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, took charge on Monday.

Ms. Larson brings 19 years of diplomatic experience with her to Hyderabad. She, most recently, served as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for India in Washington, where she supported the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in formulating and implementing Indo-US policies.

In that capacity, she delivered remarks at “A Roadmap for Indo-Pacific Regional Cooperation in A Post-COVID-19 World Order,” an international conference organised by the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad in March this year.

She was overseas as Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate General in Mumbai from 2016-2020, the second-highest ranking official in the consulate. In addition to serving as a spokesperson in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in Washington, D.C., she has also served in Libya, Pakistan, France, Sudan, Jerusalem, and Lebanon.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Ms. Larson worked for National Public Radio’s San Francisco affiliate as a talk show producer. She completed her undergraduate and graduate work at the University of California, Berkeley, in Comparative Literature (Arabic, Spanish and French) and Middle East Studies.

“I could not have been more excited to be here in Hyderabad,” said Ms. Larson. “I have spent the last five years working on Indo-US relations from Mumbai and Washington. I am honoured to have the opportunity to expand our partnership in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” she said.

