New US Consul General in Hyderabad felicitated

Newly appointed Consul General for US Consulate in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson was felicitated by the Telugu community in the USA at a luncheon meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly appointed Consul General for US Consulate in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson was felicitated by the Telugu community in the USA at a luncheon meeting in Washington DC and they assured her of all the support from the business community and professionals in further strengthening the bond between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the USA.

Noted Telugu entrepreneur Ravi Puli introduced the business owners to the consul general from various industries like pharma, IT, education, healthcare, and law among others. He also made a special request to all the participating organizations like USIBC, CII, FICCI, US India SME Council to help Hyderabad and Telugu States in strengthening ties with the USA.

Ms. Jennifer Larson said the upcoming new US Consulate building in Hyderabad was the largest US consulate in Asia with 55 windows for visa interviews and this will improve the services dramatically. She also recalled her stint at the Mumbai Consulate earlier and answered several questions on bilateral relations, immigration issues, long wait for visa slots and high priority being given to student visas among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister (Economic) at the Embassy of India in the USA Ravi Kota was the special guest and he highlighted the potential opportunities for strengthening economic relations between the USA and her Consular jurisdiction in India covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

He drew the attention of Ms. Larson to the significance of this region by comparing the three States’ combined population of 125 million and GDP of USD 320 billion to the 12th most populous country and 41st biggest economy in the world. He said these numbers are people who bring rich culture, global skills and wealth that the Consul General would be able to tap for our bilateral partnership that is robust, bipartisan and built on the foundation of trust and friendship.