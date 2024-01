January 11, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Forest Service officer S.V. Pradeep Kumar Shetty assumed charge as the new director of the Urban Forestry wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday.

He will be replacing erstwhile director and IFS officer B. Prabhakar, who had been working here on deputation, according to a press release.