New TSPSC members come with good track record

January 25, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a clear message sent across, the Congress government has given pride of place to persons with good track record to be part of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The appointment of former DGP M. Mahender Reddy and five other members on Thursday gives ample indication that the government was serious about infusing talented persons into the Commission. A brief look at the profiles of members of the Commission shows that two former civil servants, two engineers, a professor and a Group I officer, who quit the service to take the plunge into politics got a chance. The government also balanced the caste equations shortlisting a minority, a Dalit, ST and two BCs.

Retired IAS officer Anitha Rajendra was Additional Director General of Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute and held various posts before here retirement. She happens to be first woman IAS officer of Telugu speaking State hailing from BC (Goud) community.

Amir Ali Khan is a 1993 batch Indian Postal Service (IPoS) hailing from Hyderabad. A student of Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, Mr. Khan went on to do his engineering from Osmania University’s Engineering College. He has a post-graduate degree from the IRMA and completed his Ph.D from Jamia Millia University, Delhi.

In a career spanning over three decades, Mr. Khan taught at the MCRHRD Institute, Hyderabad, visiting faculty at the TISS, Indian School of Business, NALSAR. He is visiting professor at several leading higher learning institutes across the country. He also had a stint with the Bill and Melinda Gates Goundation and is a prolific writer contributing to business dailies and also a city-based Urdu daily.

Professor Narri Yadaiah is a senior professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the JNTUH. He was also the Registrar of JNTU besides convenor of Eamcet. He is again a product of Osmania University’s Engineering College. He did his M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and Ph.D from JNTU. He belongs to the BC Kuruma community

Yarabadi Rama Mohana Rao is presently the Executive Director, Civil in TSGenco and is slated to retire in March this year. He hails from ST Yerukula community.

Palvai Rajani Kumari worked as Municipal Commissioner and quit the service to enter politics. She contested the 2004 Assembly elections from Suryapet SC reserved constituency and again in 2014 from Thungathurty constituency, both in erstwhile Nalgonda district.