Telangana

New TSPSC Chairman assumes charge

Newly appointed Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) B. Janardhan Reddy assumed charge on Friday. The oath of office was administrated by TSPSC acting Chairman Sailu Chintha in the presence of newly appointed members and TSPSC Secretary A. Vani Prasad.

After assuming charge as chairman he administered oath to newly appointed members Ramavath Dhansingh, B. Linga Reddy, Kotla Aruna Kumari, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Aravelli Chandrasekhar Rao, and R. Satyanarayana.

Dr. Reddy is the second Chairman of the TSPSC created after the formation of Telangana. The first commission was constituted with Ghanta Chakrapani as the Chairman in 2014.

