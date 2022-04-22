New treasurer for TPCC
Former Irrigation Minister, P. Sudarshan Reddy has been appointed as the treasurer of the Telangana Congress. After the resignation of Gudur Narayana Reddy from the party to join the BJP the position was not filled. Mr. Sudarshan Reddy worked in the Cabinet of Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy and K. Rosaiah.
