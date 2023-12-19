New Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to reflect ‘Telangana Culture’: Revanth Reddy

December 19, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that a new Telangana Bhavan, reflecting the Telangana culture, will be built in the national capital New Delhi.

The Chief Minister, who reached New Delhi on Tuesday held a review meeting with Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and OSD Sanjay Jaju at his residence in Delhi. Mr. Reddy on arrival also called on AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal and discussed the developments after the Congress party came to power in the State.

During the review meeting, the Chief minister paid special focus on the division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States and the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi.

Mr. Reddy enquired with the officials about the total area of the building, its condition and Telangana’s share in the bhavan. Officials informed the CM that the total undivided land is 19.78 acres. The undivided building is located in 8.781 acres of land which includes Sabari Block, internal roads and Godavari Block. The Old Nursing Hostel is built in 3.359 acres and the Pataudi House is constructed in 7.641 acres of land.

Officials informed Mr. Revanth Reddy that Telangana will get 8.245 acres of land and the A.P.’s share will be 11.536 acres as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act, which divides the assets in the ratio of 41.68:58.32 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also asked officials on the present condition of the buildings, the status of the residences of officers and staff as the structures were built three to four decades ago.

Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal told the CM that most of the buildings are in dilapidated condition and the repairs are being done. The CM said that a new building should be constructed which reflects the cultural traditions of Telangana. Before that, the CM examined the Bhavan map with the officials. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to focus on the division of assets between the two States. The CM gave several instructions to the officials on the division of assets.

